TRAVEL firms TUI, First Choice and Jet2 have shared an important update with customers on November holidays.

What have TUI and First Choice said?

In an update on Wednesday, November 4, on their website, TUI said: "Following the UK Government’s recent announcement regarding additional restrictions, TUI UK will not operate flights and holidays departing from England and Wales from Thursday 5th November up to an including Tuesday 1st December.

"Impacted customers will be proactively contacted, in departure date order, and offered the option to amend with a booking incentive, receive an ATOL-protected refund credit note with a booking incentive, or cancel and receive a full cash refund.

"All TUI holidays between Monday 2 November and Wednesday 4 November are due to operate as planned.

"Customers due to travel before Thursday are able to amend their holiday to a later date for free. Customers currently on holiday can continue to enjoy their holiday as planned.

"As the current regulations have been implemented in England and Wales only, all holidays departing from Scotland will continue to operate as planned, unless customers are proactively contacted and told otherwise.

"We would like to thank our customers for their understanding."

For more information, visit: https://www.tui.co.uk/destinations/travel-information.

What have Jet2 said?

In a post on their Facebook page on Wednesday, November 4, Jet2 announced that flights and holidays from England to the Canary Islands between November 5 and December 2 would be suspended. The airline said they 'currently plan to restart from December 3'.

The travel firm added: "We are continuing to operate a revised flights and holidays programme from Glasgow, Edinburgh and Belfast International and are monitoring the situation very closely."

Jet2 also announced that flights and holidays between the UK and Greece (Creta and Rhodes), plus Cyprus (Larnaca and Paphos) have also been suspended. The airline added they are planning to restart flights and holidays from February 13, 2021.

For more information, visit: jet2.com.