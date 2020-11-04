THE organisers of Friendsfest have confirmed that it will return in 2021 - and will pay a visit to four cities across the UK next summer.
Here's what you need to know.
What have organisers said?
In an email to fans of the TV favourite, Friendsfest said: "Let’s be honest, 2020 hasn’t quite gone to plan and we all need something to look forward to.
"We have got some incredible new photo ops for you to enjoy (including fan favourite “Could I BE wearing any more clothes?!”), and we will be bringing all this Friends fun to four fantastic venues across the UK.
"We literally could not BE any more excited to roll out the iconic orange sofa once more and enjoy a cup of coffee in Central Perk."
Which cities will Friendsfest visit?
The four cities Friendsfest will visit are:
- London, Clapham Common: June 25 to July 11, 2021
- Bristol, Blaise Castle: July 16 to 25, 2021
- Manchester, Heaton Park: July 30 to August 15, 2021
- Milton Keynes, Willen Lake: August 20 to 30, 2021
How to book tickets
For more information, and to book tickets, visit: https://friendsfest.co.uk.
Comments are closed on this article.