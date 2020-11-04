COMMUNITY spirit was strong in Monmouthshire this Hallowe'en with a fangtastic competition bringing people together.
With coronavirus taking its toll on celebrations, Caldicot resident Catherine Mayo decided to help celebrate spooky season by hosting a Hallowe'en decoration competition in Caldicot and the surrounding areas.
Weekly themes were shared throughout October with people sharing their work using the hashtag #caldicotpumpkins2020 and the winners decided on October 31.
There were four winners for 'Best Home with Children' which are included below:
Scott Evans and family from Rogiet
Samantha Watkins and Ian Rae from Caldicot
Ieuan, Summer and George Burrows of Caldicot
Zach and Tegan Polar of Undy
Four children won 'Best Costume' which are included below:
Noah French
Ava Taylor
Osian Lyons
Nevaeh Cariad Titcombe
And 'Best Family Costume' went to:
Charlotte Williams and family
There were also four winners for 'Best Home With Adults' which are included below:
June Chandler of Sudbrook
Alan Gilbert of Undy
Rachel Norman of Magor
Tünde Marton of Rogiet
Caldicot Pumpkins 2020 was featured in the Argus, on BBC Radio Wales and ITV Wales.
Ms Mayo said: "Thank you to members of the community for their donations of sweets and prizes.
"Also to Jodie and Kieran Hunt from Caldicot for helping deliver sweets to every home that took part on Hallowe'en."
They delivered sweets to more than 200 homes, with the event described as a 'huge success.'
Ms Mayo said: "We managed to do this without requesting funding and even though we were offered help from another community group I felt that letting the community get involved as much as they could would mean so much more.
"We even had donations of sweets and biscuits which I will deliver to the Royal Gwent hospital ICU and A&E."
She has also thanked the many businesses that backed Caldicot Pumpkins 2020, including:
- Pickled Pumpkin Catering
- Ladybird Pottery
- Village Treats
- The Cellar Bar and Kitchen
- The Measure Bar and Restaurant
- Chateau Bon Bon
- The Flower Shed
- Mummabear Treats
- Ickle Box of Glory
- Waitrose
- Co op
- The Groes Wenn Inn
- The Coach and Horses, Caerwent
- The Castle Inn, Caldicot
- Unique 2 u