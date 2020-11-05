A FISHING club will take over management of Cwmbran Boating Lake, Torfaen County Borough Council has confirmed.
The Crow Valley Anglers (CVA) will manage the boating lake, after problems with anti-social behaviour and unregulated fishing at the site led the council to reconsider management.
A report on the decision says: “Having attempted to control fishing at the Boating Lake for many years and failing to successfully resolve the anti-social behavior problems, particularly at night and injury to wildlife, it is clear that an alternative approach is necessary.”
Last summer the council invited expressions of interest from local fishing groups to take over the management of the fishing rights on a trial basis.
The council report says there were three interested parties, however only one application was submitted - by Crow Valley Anglers.
The management will be on an initial three-month trial period, which will be extended to one year if successful.
One of the conditions includes the ability to night fish, because this is when anti-social problems arise and allows the club to monitor the situation.