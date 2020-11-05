GWENT woodlands have been chosen as "exemplar sites" for the proposed National Forest of Wales.

The National Forest will be a series of connected networks of woodland which will span the length of Wales.

Announced in the spring, the National Forest will be a long-term project matching the scale and ambition of the Wales Coast Path, linking together a network of woodlands across Wales.

Along with providing spaces for leisure and nature, new managed woodlands created for the National Forest will also help to capture and store carbon - and the timber will provide a sustainable resource for construction.

Wentwood Forest and Wye Valley Woodland, along with 12 other woodland areas across Wales, have been chosen for the project.

The 14 new sites announced today are part of the Welsh Government estate, and are managed and maintained by Natural Resources Wales.

The branding marking the National Forest has also been unveiled, with the logo and other materials revealed today.

Next year, Welsh Government will also work alongside partners to discuss the features and benefits which new and existing woodland could provide before they can form part of the National Forest - with good existing infrastructure and connectivity including bridleways, pathways and access.

The National Forest will also create connected woodlands across the length and breadth of Wales.

Alongside establishing the National Forest, earlier this year also saw Welsh Government launched a new window of the Glastir Woodland Creation scheme, with a fourfold increase in the budget to £8 million.

The scheme received more than 350 expressions of interest from people wanting to plant new woodlands in Wales and contracts have now been offered to successful applicants.

A further £9m window of the scheme will also open this month, leading to more than £17m allocated to woodland creation this year - the largest such allocation since devolution, and more than the first eight windows of the Glastir Woodland Creation scheme put together

Lesley Griffiths, the minister for environment, energy and rural affairs, said: “I am delighted to announce the very first sites which will form part of our National Forest.

“They are among the very best woodland in Wales, and will serve as exemplars for the benefits we would expect from other sites and new woodlands before they could become part of the National Forest.

The Minister added: “I am pleased that we will also be unveiling the brand for the National Forest – it represents the enthusiasm shown for this project, and the logo chosen reflects the views of people from across Wales.

“We are keen to build on that enthusiasm, collaboration and sense of collective ownership as we look to incorporate not just existing forests into the National Forest, but also push forward to create new expanses of woodland.”

Welsh nature and wildlife broadcaster Iolo Williams has also recorded a short video to mark the announcement for the Natural Forest, showing his support.

Mr Williams said: “I’m very pleased to support the Welsh Government’s plans for a National Forest, which will connect our ancient and new woodlands and celebrate Wales as a land enriched by our woodlands and natural heritage.

“Through the National Forest we can restore, enhance and create woodlands and habitats in a connected way across the length and breadth of Wales, with the right species of tree planted in the right place.

"It will also inspire well-being through creating a love for the outdoors in future generations, and establish strong, sustainable landscapes and habitats, firmly rooted to protect our country in a number of ways from the impact of the climate emergency.

“And this will be our National Forest - I would encourage all those with an interest to get involved and be a part of its creation as the project progresses.”

The 12 sites joining Wentwood and Wye Valley Woodland are: