Camera club member Julian L Davies has brought back memories of an important day in the regeneration of Newport city centre with this collection of images. It was the day the Capital car park on Kingsway was demolished so work could start on building the Friars Walk shopping and leisure development. This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook. More than 3,800 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
Remember when they blew up a carpark in Newport city centre?
