Coronavirus latest as 44 deaths reported in Wales - England enters lockdown
- Six more coronavirus deaths have been confirmed today in Gwent, out of 44 across Wales.
- The Wales-wide figure is the biggest in a single day recorded by Public Health Wales since the second wave of coronavirus began to develop towards the end of August.
- The Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board (UHB) area - which includes Merthyr Tydfil, Rhondda Cynon Taf and Bridgend - bore the brunt, with 24 of those deaths. The Swansea Bay UHB area recorded 10 deaths, and there were two each in the Betsi Cadwaladr (north Wales) and Cardiff & Vale UHB areas.
