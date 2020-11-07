THESE six criminals were recently handed prison sentences for a range of offences such as robbery, drug dealing and burglary.

We look at their crimes and punishment.

Liam Stimpson

Baby-faced Liam Stimpson, 20, tried to hold-up a second-hand clothes shop at knifepoint with his partner in crime Kaine Williams, 22.

The pair carried out the botched stick-up at the Audosta store in the Pill area of Newport.

• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox

Stimpson threatened to stab a shop assistant in the terrifying raid and was locked up for three years and four months.

Williams was jailed for two years at an earlier hearing.

MORE NEWS: Top Gwent chef caught dealing cocaine after routine police vehicle check

Tyrone Gibson

Burglar Tyrone Gibson was sent to prison after he stole £600 in cash from a foodbank and charity boxes from a pub.

He targeted Newport Foodbank in the city centre and the Windsor Castle next door when it was closed during the early days of lockdown.

Gibson, 42, of no fixed abode, Newport, was jailed for 32 weeks.

READ MORE: Taxi driver jailed after he turned to drug dealing to pay off spiralling debts

Lewis Harry

Newport teenager Lewis Harry was locked up for nearly four years for a series of drugs offences.

Lewis Harry, 19, was caught by plain-clothes police officers with bags of cocaine and cannabis in his pockets and more than £200 hidden in his sock.

A few months earlier the drug dealers was found with small bags of cocaine and a quantity of crack cocaine.

MORE NEWS: Sadist jailed after he tortured and mutilated hedgehog in barbaric attack

Stephen Knight

A drug dealer who was managing a “highly successful” cocaine trafficking enterprise in the Gwent Valleys with his girlfriend was jailed for more than two years.

Police raiding the Abertillery home of Stephen Knight, 29, and his partner Kara Pope, 30, found more than £15,000 in cash hidden in their home.

The judge, Recorder Greg Bull QC, told the defendants: “You were dealing in death.

“You were street dealers of drugs in your home town and you both played a part in a profitable business.”

Pope was handed a suspended jail sentence.

MORE NEWS: Teenage drug lord boasted about the money he made by posing with bundles of cash

Jordan Kinch

A drug dealer threatened to stab his victim in a terrifying robbery before stealing more than £1,000 in cash from him to buy cocaine.

Jordan Kinch, 23, choked, punched and headbutted his old schoolfriend Alex Stevens during a brutal attack after they had spent the evening together.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how the complainant feared for his life during his horrific ordeal.

Kinch, of Alma Street, Brynmawr, pleaded guilty to robbery and possession of cocaine with intent to supply and was jailed for four years.

READ MORE: Knifeman stabbed victim in his stomach during fight at Gwent castle

Kyle Roberts

A burglar who stole cars, jewellery and cash after he went on a crime spree in his home town has been locked up.

Kyle Roberts, 32, of George Street, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool, was jailed for more than four years at Cardiff Crown Court.

He admitted three counts of burglary.