A CITY coffee house is introducing additional security measures following a failed break-in attempt.

Horton’s Coffee House, on Millennium Walk in Newport, was targeted by two potential thieves just after 11pm on Hallowe’en. The culprits damaged the door, but failed to get in and ran off.

Owner Gavin Horton said: “I don’t know what they were thinking; we have security measures in place and signage which states this.

“You can’t get in anyway; there’s a physical barrier on the door so you can’t open it, which these people must have realised."

As a result of this botched burglary additional security measures are being introduced to Horton’s Coffee House; they will be investing in more CCTV, lights, and detection.

Mr Horton hopes to add a tannoy which will warn people in the area that they’re being monitored, hopefully avoiding the risk of more criminal damage to the property.

Damage to the door at Horton's Coffee House

He added that no money is kept in the premises - which is monitored 24/7 - overnight, and that police are aware of the incident.

A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: “We had a report of attempted burglary at the premises just after 11pm on Saturday, October 31.

“Damage was caused to the door of the property. No-one managed to get into the shop, and nothing was taken.

“Anyone with any information is asked to call Gwent Police on 101, quoting ref. number 2000398149, or you can direct message police on Facebook or Twitter.

“You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."