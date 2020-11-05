A SCREENING service will be available in Abergavenny next week for abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA).
Public Health Wales will host the AAA screenings for any man aged 65 who is registered with a GP practice.
The screenings will take place inside a Welsh Blood Service mobile blood collections vehicle in the Waitrose Abergavenny car park on November 12 and 13.
But there will be no blood donations at the site on these days.
Alan Prosser, director of the Welsh Blood Service, said: “Due to social distancing requirements our mobile donation vehicles aren’t currently suitable for blood donation sessions as they aren’t able to safely accommodate the number of staff and donors we require.
“AAA screening requires far fewer people on board the vehicle at any time so we’re delighted our vehicles can be used for this important work while they are unavailable to us.
“We’d like blood donors in Abergavenny to be aware that the vehicle will be located in the same spot as it would usually be for blood donation sessions but that it’s currently being used for important screening activity and not for blood donation. We plan to re-instate our mobile blood collections activity once it is safe to do so.”
The screening process involves a simple and painless ultrasound scan to measure the abdominal aorta.