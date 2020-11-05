Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

For some people, healthy living—exercising regularly, eating right and sleeping well—just comes naturally. If you have someone like that in your life, you're in luck: We've compiled a list of the best health and fitness products for you to bestow upon your favourite health nut or fitness fanatic.

On the other hand, if you're someone trying to become a little healthier, pass this list along to your loved ones to give yourself a boost as you set forward your new year's resolutions for 2021. These are the best Christmas gifts for health and fitness of 2020, according to Reviewed.

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly deals newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

1. For the one who wants to document daily activity: The best fitness tracker

Best health and fitness gifts 2020: Fitbit Charge 4 Credit: Reviewed / Amy Roberts

Let’s be honest, we all need a little reminder now and then to get up off the couch and get moving. The Fitbit Charge 4 can give you the extra boost of motivation your giftee needs, especially heading into the new year. Our favourite fitness tracker tracks steps, sleep, even outdoor runs with built-in GPS. It has sleek looks, a touchscreen that automatically adjusts to lighting conditions, solid battery life of 7 days, and it's waterproof. Plus, the smartphone notifications make this Fitbit a worthy lazy-day companion, too.

Get the Fitbit Charge 4 from Amazon for £123.44

2. For the one who works out to music: Wireless headphones

Best health and fitness gifts 2020: Jabra Elite Active 65t Credit: Reviewed / TJ Donegan

For the fitness fanatic who exercises solo, the least you can do is offer a way to play "Eye of the Tiger" on repeat while sweating it out. The Jabra Elite Active 65t are some of the best true wireless headphones we've tested, with the bonus feature of being water-resistant. And even better, they earned our Best Value accolades for costing £100 less than the (not designed for running) AirPods Pro.

Still, if you're looking for a less-spendy gift alternative, the MPow Flame earbuds cost less than £30 and have plenty of great reviews. We put them to the test in our labs and found they could play music while submerged underwater for 30 minutes. They have a wire that connects the two earbuds together, so they're not truly wireless, but they're an awesome value and a proven performer.

Get the Jabra Elite Active 65t from Amazon for £119

Get the Mpow Flame Bluetooth Headphones from Amazon for £29.99

3. For the yogi: The best mat money can buy

Best health and fitness gifts 2020: Lululemon Reversible Yoga Mat Credit: Lululemon

Anyone with even an occasional yoga practice can appreciate our favourite yoga mat for its firm grip and cushioned feel under hand and foot (and knee). Whether your recipient will tote it to a strenuous heat yoga class or turn on some YouTube yoga in the living room, they're sure to find that the Lululemon mat performs beautifully.

Get the Lululemon Reversible Mat 5mm at Lululemon for £58

4. For the one whose muscles are always tight: A foam roller

Best health and fitness gifts 2020: TriggerPoint Foam Rollers Credit: TriggerPoint

Being active—whatever your commitment—can come with muscle soreness. Instead of shelling out cash for a one-time massage, give them a foam roller for easing out those niggling aches. For those with limited space, consider the TriggerPoint GRID Foam Roller—same outcome for their muscles, but easier to store.

Get the Maximo Fitness Foam Roller from Amazon for £15.97

Get the TriggerPoint GRID Foam Roller from Amazon for £39.99

5. For the one who's watching their weight: our top-pick bathroom scale

Best health and fitness gifts 2020: Renpho smart scale Credit: Renpho

A bathroom scale can be a useful tool for anyone looking to maintain, lose, or gain weight—and a smart scale that tracks body composition changes in addition to pounds is even more valuable as someone embarks on a healthier lifestyle. The Renpho scale topped our test for its consistent readings, easy-to-use app and affordable price.

Get the Renpho Body Fat Scale from Amazon for £29.99

6. For the runner who wants to track progress: A GPS running watch

Best health and fitness gifts 2020: Garmin Forerunner 245 Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser & Jackson Ruckar

Any runner who graduates from "occasional jogs" to "regular runs" will appreciate a GPS watch, which puts mileage, pace and time stats on the wrist in real-time and keeps a record of all miles run to allow improvement analysis.

The Garmin Forerunners are the best out there, according to our test of the best running watches. Our runners deemed the sporty-look Forerunner 245 tops for its easy-to-use buttons, large readable screen and feature-packed tracking. There's also a version that stores music, including offline Spotify playlists, which play over any pair of Bluetooth headphones.

Get the Garmin Forerunner 245 from Best Buy for £236.28

Get the Garmin Forerunner 245 Music from Best Buy for £319.99

7. For the one who's never far from the phone: A stay-put waist belt

Best health and fitness gifts 2020: SPIbelt Performance Series Water-Resistant Running Belt Credit: Spibelt

For those who exercise outside, there are benefits to bringing along a smartphone, whether to check directions or make a call in case of emergency. The SPIbelt Performance Series Running Belt stretches to fit extra-large phones plus keys and is made of water-resistant material to keep contents from getting damp from unexpected bad weather and sweat. It's convenient for gym rats, where a phone left on the floor or bench is liable to get smashed.

Get the SPIbelt Performance Series Running Belt from Amazon for £19.99

8. For the one who lives at the gym: A carryall bag and a secure lock

Best health and fitness gifts 2020: Adidas Lin Duffel Bag & Desired Tools 4 Digit Combination Padlock Credit: Adidas & Desired Tools

Keeping workout gear together, yet separating the dirty and sweaty from the clean and dry, is an eternal struggle. Luckily, the Adidas Lin duffel bag has plenty of pockets, smartly designed for segregation—with some made of mesh for ventilation, so sweat-soaked clothes can breathe. And just to make sure the bag and its contents are still in the locker at the end of a workout, a sturdy padlock with a programmable combo is the ideal complement to this gift.

Get the Adidas Lin small duffel bag from Amazon for £17.99 and up

Get the Desired Tools 4 Digit Combination Padlock from Amazon for £9.97

9. For the one with limited workout space: A tool that turns the body into the weight

Best health and fitness gifts 2020: TRX Suspension Trainer Credit: TRX

If you've ever tried those funky-looking handled straps at the gym, you know they're a lot more intense than their flaccid, dangling state would indicate. The TRX Suspension Trainer is the OG in this category for good reason: The foam-covered handles are comfy to grip, the straps are safety-tested to hold 350 pounds of weight and it's easy to install from any sturdy fixed point in a relatively small footprint. And it's fun to use, if surprisingly challenging, for a device designed to strength-train using only body weight.

Get the TRX Go suspension trainer from Amazon for £106.95

10. For the one who wants to get stronger: A set of resistance bands

Best health and fitness gifts 2020: FitBeast Resistance Bands Credit: Amazon / FitBeast

Surprise: To get stronger (and faster) as a runner, it's essential to build muscle, not just pound pavement. There's only so much to gain with small lightweight dumbbells (that is, not much), but investing in a full set of weights is costly and takes up a ton of room. This set of resistance bands is a space-friendly and budget-friendly option.

Get the FitBeast Resistance Bands Set from Amazon for £26.99

11. For the one who has limited time and space: A high-quality jump rope

Best health and fitness gifts 2020: Survival and Cross jump rope Credit: Getty Images

If your loved one wants an easy way to fit in some cardio, look to a high-speed jump rope. Designed for the boxing gym, the adjustable rope allows for people of any size and shape to tailor the length to their needs. Yes, a jump rope finally long enough for people over six feet tall—and a great gift for under £30. You’re welcome.

Get the Survival and Cross Jump Rope from Amazon for £27.98

12. For the one who needs a reminder to stay hydrated: An awesome water bottle

Best health and fitness gifts 2020: Hydro Flask water bottle Credit: Hydro Flask

When it comes to health, hydration is key. You can run and lift weights galore, but if you aren’t getting the proper amount of water each day, your body isn’t operating at its peak performance. A Hydro Flask water bottle keeps cold drinks cold for 24 hours and hot drinks hot for 12 hours.

Get the Hydro Flask Water Bottle from Amazon for £28.50

13. For the smoothie lover: A seriously powerful personal blender

Best health and fitness gifts 2020: Ninja Fit Personal Blender Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar / Ninja

Getting healthy is the marriage of two activities, exercising and eating right (we know, we wish it was possible from just sitting on the couch, too). However, nothing makes eating right more fun than making smoothies. They're like milkshakes in disguise (go with it), filled with fruits and veggies instead of ice cream.

Our favourite personal blender, the Ninja Slim, whips up a liquid breakfast or a post-workout treat in seconds, and with the perfect recipe, your giftee will start salivating just from hearing the whirring sound of the blades.

Get the Ninja Slim personal blender from Amazon for £49.99

14. For the one who takes powdered drinks to go: A new shaker bottle

Best health and fitness gifts 2020: Blender Bottle Credit: Blender Bottle

If you're shopping for someone obsessed with protein shakes, your recipient already has at least one (or more) Blender Bottles—which isn't to say an addition to the collection won't be appreciated. But a person doesn’t need to have a gigantic container of whey powder sitting on top of the fridge to be the proud owner of a Blender Bottle.

These wide-mouthed shakers are also a great buy for those who like to take their smoothies on the road or for runners who like the convenience of powdered electrolyte recovery drinks but don't enjoy sipping down clumps of undissolved powder. Regardless of their drink of choice, this is sure to be a hit with folks who are on the go before or after a workout.

Get the Blender Bottle from Amazon for £8.90 and up

15. For the one who wants to eat better but not realize it: An air fryer

Best health and fitness gifts 2020: Philips XXL Air Fryer Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser

We all know that a diet heavy in fried food isn't so nutritionally sound. But it sure is yummy! For the ones on your list who wants to have their fried chicken and eat it, too, you must get them an air fryer. The Philips XXL is the best air fryer we have ever tested and produced evenly browned crispy fries and delectable "fried" chicken.

Get the Philips Premium Collection XXL Airfryer from Amazon for £300

16. For the one who likes make-ahead meals: The best pressure cooker

Best health and fitness gifts 2020: Instant Pot Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser

A sure-fire way of adopting better eating habits is to cook your own food—and doing it in the fastest, simplest way, so the process becomes routine. The Instant Pot ticks those boxes, besting all other pressure cookers on our tests. It whips up delicious one-pot meals, perfect for eating right away and freezing into portions for later.

For a budget-friendlier option, the Instant Pot Duo 6 Qt 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker is a great choice, too, lacking some of the customization of the Ultra but none of the joy of (large-batch) cooking.

Get the Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus 10-in-1 on Amazon for £117.20

17. For the one who'd like to eat more veggies: An easy-to-use spiralizer

Best health and fitness gifts 2020: OXO Spiralizer Credit: OXO

Even for those who enjoy the taste of fresh vegetables, they can be kind of boring—chop, steam, eat, repeat. That's why we're sure this inexpensive kitchen gadget, which easily turns zucchini, squash, carrots or other dense produce into noodle-like ribbons, will be a hit with your healthy-eating giftee.

Get the OXO Good Grips Spiralizer on Amazon for £22

18. For the one who has food-prep aspirations: A great food storage set and a kitchen scale

Best health and fitness gifts 2020: Pyrex storage containers Credit: Pyrex

With all that made-ahead food, a great set of storage containers is only logical. The Pyrexset is a great choice for, keeping food fresh while also being both oven- and microwave-safe for speedy reheating.

Some people get serious about food prep when a weight goal (either a loss of fat or gain of muscle) is top of mind. For those folks, a good digital kitchen is an ideal gift.

Get the Pyrex Cook & Go Set for £67.95

Get the Salter kitchen scale from Amazon for £13.50

19. For the one who knows you shouldn't neglect your teeth: The best electric toothbrush

Best health and fitness gifts 2020: Oral-B Pro 3000 Credit: Oral-B

A regular manual toothbrush does the job, but most dentists agree that an electric toothbrush is more effective at clearing plaque (and not receding gums from too much pressure). If someone you know has been resisting spending the dough, give the Oral-B Pro 3000, our best electric toothbrush.

Get the Oral-B Pro 3000 from Amazon for £49.99

20. For the one who likes that all-tucked-in feeling: A cosy weighted blanket

Best health and fitness gifts 2020: The Gravity Blanket Credit: Reviewed / Camryn Rabideau

If your loved one's idea of a comfy night's sleep involves a huge pile of covers, this is the gift to give. (After all, they don't call it a "comforter" for no reason!) Weighted blankets are all the rage, and while their anxiety-quelling properties are up for debate, some people simply enjoy the feeling and may find it more conducive to a restful sleep. And the luxurious Gravity Blanket, with its washable, velvety cover and quality construction, is the must-buy investment for those folks.

Get the Gravity Blanket starting at £149

21. For the one who wakes up a lot: A sound machine

Best health and fitness gifts 2020: Sound Sleep by Adaptive Sound Credit: Sound Sleep

Some of us sleep like rocks no matter our environment. For others, the mere hint of a sound or slit of light, and they're wide awake (and irritable). The second crew can benefit from the best sound machine we've tested—with its 30 relaxing settings that completely blocked competing sounds in our tests.

Get the Sound + Sleep by Adaptive Sound Machine on Amazon for £109.94

22. For the one whose muscles crave TLC: A targeted massager

Best health and fitness gifts 2020: Theragun Credit: Theragun

The next time your loved one calls you into the next room, only to ask you to morph into a Swedish masseuse, be prepared: Hand over a massage tool that keeps on giving. We reviewed the Theragun and found that it, indeed, is all it's cracked up to be, in terms of delivering the deep-tissue stimulation you'd expect for the £549 price.

Get Theragun Pro from Theragun for £549

23. For the one who always has sore feet: A soothing spa bath

Best health and fitness gifts 2020: RevlonFoot Spa Credit: Revlon

Remember that foot bath that seemed like a thoughtful gift but ended up in the back of the closet? This is not that foot spa. Once your recipient slips his or her tootsies into the warm, churning waters of the Revlon Pediprep Foot Spa we're confident it will be enjoyed on the regular for soothing soreness, as well as pedicure prep.

Get the Revlon Pediprep Foot Spa on Amazon for £23.99

24. For the one who hits it too hard at the gym sometimes: Epsom salts

Best health and fitness gifts 2020: Westlab Reviving Epsom Bath Salts Credit: Westlab

Sore muscles are par for the course with a regular workout routine, whether someone's just starting out or has been going at it for years. Epsom salts is the layperson's term for magnesium sulfate, a mineral compound known for its soothing and healing effect on muscles.

Get Westlab Reviving Epsom Bath Salts from Amazon for £24.99

25. For the one who wants to mix up strength workouts: a set of kettlebells

Best health and fitness gifts 2020: BalanceFrom kettlebell set Credit: Amazon

Static weight training workouts are all fine and good, but ya know what's even more fun? Swinging around a 15-pound weight through the air. If you know someone who might also enjoy said activity, consider bequeathing them with a set of three kettlebells from BalanceFrom. The 5-, 10- and 15-pound tools are sure to offer enough variety and challenge, yet take up a lot less storage space in a home gym than other strength-training equipment.

Get the York Fitness Kettlebell Set from Amazon for £33.99

26. For the one you know a bit too well: Anti-chafing balm

Best health and fitness gifts 2020: Body Glide Credit: Body Glide

There's something to be said about your relationship to a gym rat if you know that he or she would benefit from Body Glide. While most fitness activities aren’t a contact sport with other people, they can be one with your own two legs, or between your shirt and your skin (if you don't know, don't ask). With a deodorant-shaped stick of Body Glide, your giftee can say farewell to chafing, and you can say goodbye to listening to them complain about it.

Get Body Glide from Amazon for £19.99

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered this holiday season. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Prices are accurate at the time of publication, but may change over time.