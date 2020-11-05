ASDA have announced they have cut petrol prices following a drop in the wholesale cost of fuel.

We've put together how much less motorists will have to pay at the petrol pumps.

What have Asda done?

The price cut of 3 pence per litre off diesel and 2 pence per litre off unleaded started on Tuesday, November 3.

It is in place at all of Asda’s 322 petrol stations across the UK.

Asda say drivers filling up will pay no more than 111.7ppl on diesel and 108.7ppl on unleaded.

What have Asda said about the move?

Asda Senior Fuel Buyer, Dave Tyrer said: "We want to continue to support the nation during this second lockdown by passing on reductions in wholesale cost of fuel to our customers and we hope this will provide some additional support to those essential workers, such as NHS staff and key workers who are still required to make essential travel journeys to and from work.”

“Average UK petrol prices have been stuck on a plateau of around 114.5p a litre for three months, the cost of wholesale has stayed the same for four.

What has the reaction been to the petrol price cuts?

Luke Bosdet, the AA’s fuel price spokesman said: "Only last week did the cost to the trade fall significantly and the speed with which Asda has slashed its prices is what makes it stand out as the leading supermarket for cheap fuel.

“Why does that matter? Although traffic will fall with a second lockdown, there are significant numbers of people who will need to use their cars: school runs, students to their colleges and universities, workers who can’t work from home or their workplaces are now covid secure and, of course, NHS and other emergency service workers.

“In the last lockdown, many fuel stations held back savings from lower wholesale prices because they said they needed to compensate for lower fuel demand.

"Asda’s price cut throws down a challenge to other fuel retailers to do the right thing and, this time, charge a fair price for petrol and diesel.”