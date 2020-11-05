UPDATED: 8.20am - Traffic Wales are reporting the collision has been cleared and all lanes are reopen.

Congestion remains.

Gwent Police have confirmed that no injuries were sustained in the collision.

A COLLISION on the M4 motorway has blocked a lane.

One lane is blocked and traffic queueing traffic due to the incident which involves four vehicles.

It has occurred on the M4, eastbound from J24 (Coldra) to J23A (Magor Services).

Lane three (of three) is blocked.

The current delay to travel time is around ten minutes.