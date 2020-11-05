CHEPSTOW residents can now share their views on ideas for the future of the town’s transport system.
A new study, run by Arup, is considering a number of different transport options for Chepstow and the surrounding area – part of plans to alleviate the town’s long-running problems with traffic congestion.
Nick Ramsay, Senedd member for the Monmouth constituency, has encouraged residents to take part in what will be the last formal opportunity for people to have their say in the current stage of the Chepstow Transport Study.
“I would urge all Chepstow residents and those affected by congestion in and around the town to consider the options under consideration, in the hope that a preferred way forward can be found which is widely supported,” he said.
The consultation is now open and runs online until Sunday, December 13, 5pm.
To take part, visit: https://virtualengage.arup.com/chepstow-transport-study