A YEAR group at a Newport high school has been informed of the need to self-isolate following the confirmation of a positive coronavirus case.
Pupils in Year 7 at St Joseph's RC High School in the city received notification this morning that a positive case had been confirmed among the year group.
All pupils in Year 7 must now self-isolate for 14 days.
READ MORE:
St Joseph’s RC High School remains open to all other year groups who have not been asked to self-isolate.
All close contacts of the positive case have been identified and are in the process of receiving appropriate advice.
"You are aware of all the measures we have put in place to minimise the risk of transmission of COVID-19," said a letter from the headteacher, Mrs Jarrett.
"I want to reassure you that we will continue to be vigilant and do all we can to provide the safest possible environment for our school community."