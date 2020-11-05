CHANCELLOR Rishi Sunak has told the Commons that the jobs furlough scheme set up in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak will be extended until the end of March 2021.

What will happen to those on furlough?

In a statement, the Chancellor said: "To give people across the UK certainty over the winter, I can announce today that the furlough scheme will not be extended for one month – it will be extended until the end of March.

"Employees will receive 80 per cent of their usual salary for hours not worked, up to £2,500 a month."

Mr Sunak added: "All employers will have to pay for hours not worked is the cost of employer NICs and pension contributions.

“We will review the policy in January to decide whether economic circumstances are improving enough to ask employers to contribute more.”

What about those who are self-imployed?

Rishi Sunak also outlined support for those who are self-employed.

He told MPs: “For self-employed people, I can confirm the next income support grant which covers the period November to January will now increase to 80% of average profits up to £7,500.”

What has the Chancellor said?

Rishi Sunak told the Commons that the Government’s highest priority remains “to protect jobs and livelihoods”.

Making an economic statement in the Commons, the Chancellor told MPs: “The Bank’s forecasts this morning show economic activity is supported by our substantial fiscal and monetary policy action.

“And the IMF just last week described the UK’s economic plan as aggressive, unprecedented, successful in holding down unemployment and business failures, and one of the best examples of co-ordinated action globally.

“Our highest priority remains the same: to protect jobs and livelihoods.”

What else did the Chancellor announce?

The Chancellor of the Exchequer also told the Commons that “upfront guaranteed funding” for the devolved administrations will increase by £2 billion.

He said: “I also want to reassure the people of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. The furlough scheme was designed and delivered by the Government of the United Kingdom on behalf of all the people of the United Kingdom, wherever they live.

“That has been the case since March, it is the case now and will remain the case until next March.

“It is a demonstration of the strength of the Union and an undeniable truth of this crisis we have only been able to provide this level of economic support because we are a United Kingdom.

“And I can announce today that the upfront guaranteed funding for devolved administrations is increasing from £14 billion to £16 billion.

“This Treasury is, has been and will always be the Treasury for the whole of the United Kingdom.”

Mr Sunak added that he had to make “rapid adjustments” to the Government’s economic response to Covid-19 pandemic owing to how the virus has spread.

He told the Commons: “I know that people watching at home will have been frustrated by the changes the Government has brought in during the past few weeks.

“I have had to make rapid adjustments to our economic plans as the spread of the virus has accelerated.”

How to find out if you're eligible for the furlough scheme

To find out if you’re eligible and for further information, visit: https://www.gov.uk/government/collections/coronavirus-job-retention-scheme.