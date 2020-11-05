The EuroMillions is a favourite with UK punters, with multi-million-pound jackpots up for grabs every Tuesday and Friday.



But did you know you could have a chance on Europe’s richest lottery for as little as £2* PLUS get a special bonus thanks to a bargain online offer.

Well-known lottery website LottoGo.com is giving players the opportunity to maximise their chances on the EuroMillions with 20 tickets for just £2*.

The popular website, who have over 1,000,000 members worldwide, allows Brits to join forces with other EuroMillions fans online.

Players pay a much lower price to own a share of more tickets than they normally would as a single player with this offer, therefore boosting everyone’s chances of winning a prize.

If your numbers are drawn, the prize is shared equally, meaning lots of people could win at one time.

And you can do all this from the comfort of your home. Plus, being totally online means you’ll never have to worry about losing a paper copy of those lucky numbers.

But it doesn’t stop there!

New players who take up this fantastic £2* offer will also get FREE Elephant scratchcards. Could a jumbo win be on the cards for you?

You won’t find this deal in the shops. Grab this cracking offer today.

Get 20 tickets for £2* for the next EuroMillions jackpot + free scratchcards by clicking here

LottoGo.com is licensed and regulated in Great Britain by the UK Gambling Commission under account number 51692 (For further details of LottoGo.com’s Regulatory Bodies please see T&Cs.) Gamble Responsibly. www.gambleaware.co.uk

The amount of Free Scratchcards depends on the amount of tickets purchased.

*18+. LottoGo.com T&Cs apply. Offer available to new players only. Winnings will be divided proportionally between the syndicate group. Each ticket is a 1/50th share.

