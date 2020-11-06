THIS year's been a tough one for us all, but what better way to keep the spirits up than by booking a staycation in South Wales?

Whether you're after some secluded serenity or just dreaming of a holiday with your nearest and dearest, there really is something for everyone.

South Wales really has it all and with covid guidance to follow, having a vacation in our own home has never seemed so inviting.

Here are the five best places to stay in South Wales on Canopy and Stars:

The Decoy Bunker

From £105 per night

What better year to hide-out in a wartime bunker?

Originally built for WW2 subterfuge this bunker is now a turf-roofed eco home that gives you lovely valley views from your own cosy slice of history.

This cabin in Monmouthshire sleep three, with one double bed and one fold out sofa bed.

Incredibly rescued by owner Adam and his father, this property has a fully-equipped kitchen and en-suite bathroom.

There is electric heating, but cosy additions throughout the home really give it that extra-special touch including a wood burner and skylights.

Catta Dee

From £99 per night

This Persian-inspired tent is nestled on a family farm at Penhein.

Surrounded by woodland with a wildflower meadow and an adventure playground, getting back to basics with all the family has never been easier.

With no need to argue putting up the tent and no risk of any air beds deflating, glamping really takes the stress out of camping.

There is one kingsize bed, two truckle beds as well as a sofa bed for any extra visitors.

Outside there is a private firepit and the tent is amply stocked with cooking and barbeque equipment.

There is also a private ensuite flushing loo off main living area and a communal shower block with allocated showers.

The Chickenshed

From £163 per night

The Chickenshed won a 2017 RIBA award for its architectural design.

Made from red cedar, glass and with a stainless steel structure the Chickenshed really takes your breath away.

With panoramic views across the Wye Valley, the dramatic property with its expansive open plan living area really allows you to connect with nature.

Could there be a more idyllic spot to take a post-lockdown break?

The Coombe

From £99 per night

If you hadn't seen enough from Penhein, here's one of their other tents - The Coombe.

Gorgeously designed to ensure you have all of your creature comforts whilst being able to immerse yourself in nature, hosts Helen and James really know how to help you relax and unwind.

Helen grew up at Penhein and the farm has been in her family for 5 generations, since 1867. After the birth of their first child, Helen and partner James decided to leave London and move back to the farm.

Setting up these glorious glamping tents seemed like ideal way to achieve their dream of sharing the fabulous Penhein with more people.

Goldings Cabin

From £100 per night

If you've been missing the pub a bit too much this year, then here could be the best place to stay in South Wales for you.

Goldings Cabin is the latest addition to the family of creative spaces at Kingstone Brewery in the Monmouthshire hills.

With a fully-equipped kitchen, snuggly lounge area and cosy bed - this could be the ideal spot to hibernate this year.

Are you planning a great escape before the end of the year? Let us know in the comments.