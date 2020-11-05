THE Welsh Government were unaware the UK Government planned to extend its furlough scheme until March next year before it was announced earlier today.
Speaking at the coronavirus update briefing, economy minister Ken Skates claimed the media had been told about the plans before the Welsh Government had.
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak announced the extension as Mr Skates was giving his update briefing.
Nonetheless, Mr Skates welcomed the announcement.
"I'll be digesting the detail and the implications for Wales," he said.
"It's essential the UK Government brings forward support as soon as possible.
"It shows the importance of the union working together to overcome coronavirus."
In a statement, the Chancellor said: "To give people across the UK certainty over the winter, I can announce today that the furlough scheme will not be extended for one month – it will be extended until the end of March.
"Employees will receive 80 per cent of their usual salary for hours not worked, up to £2,500 a month."
