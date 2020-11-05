ALTHOUGH the end of the firebreak lockdown on Monday will mean many businesses will be able to re-open, new restrictions may mean some are unable to do so.
New rules coming into force when the firebreak ends on November 9 state social distancing must be strictly adhered to in pubs, cafes, restaurants and other businesses. But, for some smaller businesses, ensuring a two-metre separation between customers and staff may not be possible - meaning they may be forced to stay shut.
This was addressed in a press conference with minister for the economy, transport and North Wales Ken Skates, earlier today - the full details of this are included in our live blog.
Mr Skates, when questioned about social distancing and whether this means two metres between people from separate households, said: "We recognise the challenges in many venues."
He added that Welsh Government have published guidance on their website for businesses – including hospitality and tourism – for a ‘phased and safe re-opening.’
Ken Skates: “This includes all the guidance for hospitality businesses to operate in the safest way including their responsibilities in regard to safe social distancing.”
The guidance states these businesses must ‘take all reasonable measures to ensure that a distance of two metres between all persons is maintained’ but it is unclear what this will mean for smaller buildings which may require groups – of up to four people – to be distanced two metres from each other.
People who visit venues, such as pubs, restaurants and cafes, from the same household will not be required to socially distance.