MORE funding has been set aside for another round of grants helping businesses in Wales stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking at a press conference earlier today, economy minister Ken Skates announced funding had been set aside for a fourth phase of the Economic Resilience Fund (ERF).

"Our ERF has already been crucial in supporting more than 13,000 businesses across Wales," he said.

He said that this fourth phase of the ERF would "ensure" that the businesses who had not yet successfully apply for funding would be able to do so.

Details on phase four would be made available in the coming weeks, he said.

READ MORE:

Last week the government opened applications for phase three of the ERF, making £300 million available to help businesses deal with the economic strain of coronavirus.

"It will also help them to prepare for a post-Covid future during the UK exit transition period," Mr Skates said.

Part of the third phase of the ERF was paused on Thursday last week.

However, Mr Skates stressed that two thirds of the fund remains available to businesses in Wales.

He said that more than £11 million had been paid to businesses since the fire-break lockdown measures were introduced.

Mr Skates said that the Welsh Government's support package for businesses was the "most generous offer" in the whole of the United Kingdom.

The package is worth more than £1.7 billion and, Mr Skates said, is designed to complement other UK schemes.