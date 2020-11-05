A FURTHER 1,272 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Wales, according to the latest Public Health Wales figures.
Of those new cases, 201 are in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board (ABUHB) area, covering Gwent.
There are 53 new cases in Blaenau Gwent, 75 in Caerphilly, 19 in Monmouthshire, 35 in Newport, and 19 in Torfaen.
Public Health Wales said 30 more people have died in Wales since testing positive for Covid-19.
The total coronavirus death toll in Wales now stands at 1,969 people, according to Public Health Wales – which only counts deaths of people who previously tested positive for Covid-19.
New deaths were recorded in the following health board areas: Aneurin Bevan UHB – seven, Betsi Cadwaladr UHB – two, Cardiff and Vale UHB – three, Cwm Taf Morgannwg UHB – 17, and Powys THB – one.
No new deaths were recorded in Hywel Dda UHB or Swansea Bay UHB.
Here's how many new cases have been recorded in Wales, by health board and council area:
Aneurin Bevan UHB – 201 new cases
Blaenau Gwent – 53
Caerphilly – 75
Monmouthshire – 19
Newport – 35
Torfaen – 19
Betsi Cadwaladr UHB – 140 new cases
Anglesey – 6
Conwy – 14
Denbighshire – 8
Flintshire – 37
Gwynedd – 14
Wrexham – 61
Cardiff and Vale UHB – 178 new cases
Cardiff – 151
Vale of Glamorgan – 27
Cwm Taf Morgannwg UHB – 367 new cases
Bridgend – 82
Merthyr Tydfil – 69
Rhondda Cynon Taf – 216
Hywel Dda UHB – 52 new cases
Carmarthenshire – 37
Ceredigion – 5
Pembrokeshire – 10
Powys THB – 26 new cases
Powys – 26
Swansea Bay UHB – 230 new cases
Neath Port Talbot – 77
Swansea – 153
There were also 11 cases with an unknown location and 67 cases among people who are residents outside Wales.
