STAFF at a helpline providing support to Welsh businesses during the pandemic have been the subject of "abhorrent abuse" in recent weeks.

Minister for the economy, Ken Skates revealed that over the past week there have been a number of incidents where Business Wales helpline staff have been subjected to "abhorrent abuse and threatening behaviour".

Abuse of staff has also been reported in the health service and in shops during the pandemic, but Mr Skates said it was a problem that stretched further than just the coronavirus pandemic.

He put the blame on "key figures" in society encouraging that behaviour, pointing the finger particularly at Donald Trump.

Addressing the abuse suffered by Business Wales staff, the minister said: "This is entirely unacceptable. It is reprehensible behaviour.

"We are fighting this virus together.

"Whether you are in the private sector, the public sector or the third sector; whether you are a nurse, a shop worker or a railway worker, you deserve to be treated with respect and compassion."

With the presidential race in the USA close to being decided, Mr Skates said he hoped a new president would see abuse on social media from key figures toned down.

He also said everybody would need to play their part to move forward.

The minister added: "It is not just in the last few months we have seen increasing levels of abuse, intolerance and aggressive behaviour.

"It has upset pretty much all people generally in society and particularly on social media.

"In the past few years we have seen levels on social media rise quite terribly.

"Perhaps it has got something to do with key figures with responsibility encouraging such behaviour.

"Donald Trump is on his way now and so too the behaviour he encouraged will go with him.

"As we look to the future it is vital we encourage people to look out for one another more and to create a more respectful society.

"We all need to play a part in that."