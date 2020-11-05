GERMANY and Sweden are the latest countries to be added to Wales' coronavirus quarantine list.
The health minister has said travellers returning to Wales from Germany and Sweden will need to self-isolate for 14 days on their arrival home.
The decision, which has also been taken by the UK government for England, comes following concerns over rising numbers of coronavirus cases in both countries.
The new restrictions will come into force from Saturday, November 7.
In a statement released by the Welsh government this evening, health minister Vaughan Gething said: “Today I reviewed the latest JBC assessments and I have decided that Germany and Sweden will be removed from the list of exempt countries and territories, so travellers from those countries will need to isolate on arrival in Wales.
“Tomorrow I will lay the necessary regulations which will come into force at 4am on Saturday November 7.”