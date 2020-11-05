A NEW coronavirus testing station will open in Tredegar tomorrow for walk-up appointments.
Tests must be pre-booked and people are allowed to arrive on foot or by bicycle.
Testing will be done between 9am and 12.30pm every day from tomorrow (Friday) until Thursday, November 12.
You must make an appointment before attending the testing station.
Only residents of Blaenau Gwent will be accepted for tests at this site.
The testing station is located in the car park of Gwent Shopping Centre in Tredegar (NP22 3DN).
Blaenau Gwent residents who are accepted for a test must bring ID and proof of address.
Wear a face covering on the way to and from your test, and maintain social distancing.
If you have coronavirus symptoms, you and your household must self-isolate at home until you receive your result.
The swab test takes up to five minutes to complete.
To book a test, call 0300 30 31 222 for free between 8am and 8pm on weekdays, or between 8am and 6pm on weekends.