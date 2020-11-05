WITH only a few days remaining of Wales' firebreak lockdown, and England entering its own month-long lockdown today, a Welsh minister was quizzed on why there is no UK-wide approach to tackling the pandemic.
Speaking during a press conference this afternoon, economy, transport and North Wales minister Ken Skates said a co-ordinated lockdown across the UK would be "desirable".
“We could not wait on the UK Government any longer,” said Mr Skates.
“As a result of Welsh Government initiating the firebreak when we did, we were able to introduce a two-week firebreak, whereas in England – because of that delay – they now have to endure four weeks of lockdown.
“In the future, if any further measures were needed, Welsh Government would prefer a four-nation approach.
“First minister Mark Drakeford has regularly said that a regular rhythm of dialogue is needed across the four nations to achieve that consistent approach."
IN OTHER NEWS:
- Coronavirus latest as 44 deaths reported in Wales - England enters lockdown
- People in England can't go to the pub in Wales during new lockdown
- Furlough: Chancellor Rishi Sunak confirms scheme will be extended to March 2021
Mr Skates also suggested that the approach to restrictions over Christmas should be agreed across the UK as a whole.
Wales’ firebreak lockdown, which started on October 23, will end on Monday November 9.
Meanwhile England’s four-week lockdown starts today and will end on December 2. Their lockdown includes restrictions on movements, so they should not be crossing the border into Wales without a ‘reasonable’ excuse during this lockdown period.
This will be enforced by police officers in England, according to Mr Skates.