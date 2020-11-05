WITH only a few days remaining of Wales' firebreak lockdown, and England entering its own month-long lockdown today, a Welsh minister was quizzed on why there is no UK-wide approach to tackling the pandemic.

Speaking during a press conference this afternoon, economy, transport and North Wales minister Ken Skates said a co-ordinated lockdown across the UK would be "desirable".

“We could not wait on the UK Government any longer,” said Mr Skates.

“As a result of Welsh Government initiating the firebreak when we did, we were able to introduce a two-week firebreak, whereas in England – because of that delay – they now have to endure four weeks of lockdown.

“In the future, if any further measures were needed, Welsh Government would prefer a four-nation approach.

“First minister Mark Drakeford has regularly said that a regular rhythm of dialogue is needed across the four nations to achieve that consistent approach."

Mr Skates also suggested that the approach to restrictions over Christmas should be agreed across the UK as a whole.

Wales’ firebreak lockdown, which started on October 23, will end on Monday November 9.

Meanwhile England’s four-week lockdown starts today and will end on December 2. Their lockdown includes restrictions on movements, so they should not be crossing the border into Wales without a ‘reasonable’ excuse during this lockdown period.

This will be enforced by police officers in England, according to Mr Skates.