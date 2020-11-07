THIS map of Newport reveals every crime reported to Gwent Police in September 2020.
According to the most recent police.uk data collected from Gwent Police, there were a total of 1,752 reported crimes.
The crime map of Newport shows every individual reported crime and the location in which it occurred during September 2020.
The worst road with the highest rate of reported crime was Cardiff Road in the town centre with 26 reports.
To find out if any crimes were reported on your road just type your address into the map below:
According to the data from Gwent Police the crime with the highest reports was anti-social behaviour (546).
Violence and sexual offences had a staggering 513 reported cases which meant it also topped the list.
Public order was the third highest reported crime reaching 250.
107 reports of other theft occurred in Newport during September 2020.
Vehicle crime (71), shoplifting (61) and burglary (60) were also some of the highest reported crimes.
Whilst theft from a person was one of the lowest reported crimes with seven.
At the bottom of the scale was theft from a person which received three reports during the month of September.
