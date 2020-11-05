BONFIRE night is a very different celebration this year, thanks to Covid-19 - but no less fun. But there have been some fantastic organised displays in Newport over the years. Top of the list is the fireworks extravaganza held at Rodney Parade, attracting hundreds of families. Festivities include live music, fairground rides, Disney characters and food and drink stalls. The dazzling display of fireworks then lights up Newport and wows the crowd. Here are some amazing pictures from years past.
This stunning picture is of the Rodney Parade fireworks and taken from George Street Bridge by Paul Morris in 2019
Rodney Parade fireworks in 2015
Rodney Parade fireworks night in 2016
Rodney Parade fireworks night in 2016
Hannah Berry gets a selfie with Jake Quickenden at the Rodney Parade fireworks night in 2016
Christian Burrows takes a selfie with the crowd at the Rodney Parade fireworks night in 2016
Jake Quickenden performing at the Rodney Parade fireworks night in 2016
Rodney Parade fireworks night in 2016
Rodney Parade fireworks night in 2016
Rodney Parade fireworks night in 2016
Poppy Griffiths with dad Marc Griffiths at the Rodney Parade fireworks night in 2016