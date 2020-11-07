The Midwife of the Year category in the South Wales Argus Health & Care Awards is attracting a large number of entries. Sue Bradley meets a mum who has made a film of her lockdown baby experience and is full of praise for the team who helped her.

THERE wasn’t much that could surprise Bridie Robinson about having a baby, given she was already a mum of three by the time the latest addition to her family was conceived.

What she and her husband Joel hadn’t expected back in October 2019, however, was that coronavirus would make the experience very different from before.

Unlike previous pregnancies, there were no ante natal groups and family visits to the maternity unit at Nevill Hall Hospital in Abergavenny were restricted, leading to a greater reliance on the midwifery team and other patients for help and support.

After returning home with Oakes, who is now almost five months old, Mrs Robinson made a film of what it was like to have a baby during the lockdown, recording both her experiences and those of others she met.

“There was no hint of a pandemic last October when Oakes was conceived,” says Mrs Robinson, who lives in Pontypool.

“Five months in, things began to get a bit scary, with Boris Johnson advising pregnant mums to stay home.”

Blood tests towards the end of her pregnancy showed Mrs Robinson’s body had stopped producing new blood cells and the decision was made to induce her.

“Joel and the other dads weren’t allowed onto the ward due to Covid-19, so the other mums-to-be and new mums became a support group,” says Mrs Robinson.

“After giving birth previously, I hadn’t got to know any other new mums as I’d always had my family visiting, but this time was different.

“When a girl came onto the ward going through contractions, we encouraged her, and before long other mums arrived and we started talking. We kept our curtains open all the time and just had the best time. It should have been horrid and scary but we rallied around and supported each other and forgot Covid was there. We got each other through it.”

Bridie Robinson with her lockdown baby Oakes

Mrs Robinson and her fellow mums are full of praise for the care and support given by their midwives.

“I think the way they’re keeping going, wearing full PPE (personal protective equipment), is nothing short of phenomenal,” she says. “I suffer from really bad anxiety and hate taking tablets. I remember a midwife called Sally would come and sit with me and hold my hand while I took them.

“Another time I broke down in tears and a midwife sat with me for half an hour, rubbing my legs.

“Every midwife was fantastic.”

Mrs Robinson made her film as a project for her masters in drama at the University of South Wales. Five years ago she switched from working in a bank to going to university to do a BA in Performance and Media, from which she graduated in 2018 with first class honours.

“It’s nice to put something positive out there to record the experience of having a baby during lockdown: pregnant ladies have had so much taken away from them by the pandemic,” says Mrs Robinson.

Consultant midwife Emma Mills from the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board says the team who helped Mrs Robinson and her friends were touched by the film’s content and the nominations for the South Wales Argus Health & Care Awards.

