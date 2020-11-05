A CHIEF Superintendent working with Gwent Police has said he has received numerous reports that fireworks have been fired towards officers this evening (November 5).
In a video on Twitter, Chief Superintendent Tom Harding said he is “really disgusted” with a “small number of people this evening”.
"Our officers are running around like lunatics working incredibly hard this evening to get to reports of bonfires and gatherings in order to reduce the impact those could have on coronavirus and its spread across Wales,” he said.
“To think there are people out there firing fireworks at them is really disheartening.
Just had numerous reports of fireworks being fired at officers! Absolutely disgusted by this behaviour while officers are working incredibly hard to reduce the impact of coronavirus on our community! We will seek to identify this tiny minority and put them before the courts! pic.twitter.com/AY6flmEbMI— Chief Superintendent Tom Harding (@CSuptHarding) November 5, 2020
#NewportWest CSOs & NPT PCs have been working #OpBang 👮🎆— Gwent Police | Newport Officers (@GPNewport) November 5, 2020
✅ Visible patrols in our hotspot areas.
✅ Working with @NewportCouncil to dismantle bonfires.
✅ Engaging with our communities about COVID & providing safety advice.#NewportWestNPT #NeighbourhoodPolicing #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/LNbytWmM6q
“We will secure evidence using CCTV and body-worn video, and we will seek to prosecute anyone who puts our officers in danger.”
READ MORE:
- Jail for stag do yobs who caused ‘mayhem’ in Abergavenny
- Inspirational gymnast Bethany Paull crowned South Wales Argus Sports Personality of the Year
Gwent Police in Newport said yesterday they had been called to a number of illegal bonfires across the city.
As part of "Operation Bang", emergency services have warned people to refrain from starting fires in their gardens, and asked people to consider people who may be suffering with Covid-19 symptoms.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment