A CHIEF Superintendent working with Gwent Police has said he has received numerous reports that fireworks have been fired towards officers this evening (November 5).

In a video on Twitter, Chief Superintendent Tom Harding said he is “really disgusted” with a “small number of people this evening”.

"Our officers are running around like lunatics working incredibly hard this evening to get to reports of bonfires and gatherings in order to reduce the impact those could have on coronavirus and its spread across Wales,” he said.

“To think there are people out there firing fireworks at them is really disheartening.

“We will secure evidence using CCTV and body-worn video, and we will seek to prosecute anyone who puts our officers in danger.”

Gwent Police in Newport said yesterday they had been called to a number of illegal bonfires across the city.

NewportEast officers working with South Wales Fire and Rescue on Wednesday night putting out illegal bonfires

As part of "Operation Bang", emergency services have warned people to refrain from starting fires in their gardens, and asked people to consider people who may be suffering with Covid-19 symptoms.