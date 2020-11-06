A DOPEY dealer drove to a voluntary police interview with cocaine in his car and also thought it a good idea to take along his iPhone which contained his drug trafficking history.

“Naïve” Christian Jones, 22, of Bryn Road, Markham, near Blackwood, was jailed for nearly three years.

Newport Crown Court heard how the defendant turned to drug dealing after he racked up gambling and cocaine debts.

Prosecutor David Pinnell said officers raided the home Jones shared with his mother and fiancée last month.

The defendant wasn’t there at the time but agreed to meet detectives at Ystrad Mynach police station to be questioned.

Mr Pinnell told how after he was interviewed, police searched his car where they found 1.78g of cocaine with a street value of £150.

They also found the black iPhone which he used to deal drugs which provided them with even more incriminating evidence against him.

Jones pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possession of the class A drug with intent to supply.

The offences took place between January and October.

Jones had been a man of clean character with no previous convictions.

Gareth Williams, mitigating, told Judge Richard Twomlow: “Your honour will see from the references that the defendant is highly regarded.

“He is supported by his partner who is pregnant and due to give birth in April.

“The defendant’s mother is a nurse and she has written a heartfelt letter and it is in some ways a sad document.

“She is amazed he was involved in this and that he was able to keep it secret from her and his partner for so long.”

Mr Williams added: “He has had an issue with drugs and gambling. These aren’t sophisticated offences. He left all the evidence in his car.

“The defendant is relatively naïve. He was not living a lavish lifestyle.

“He is sorry for what he’s done and that remorse is genuine.”

Judge Twomlow told Jones: “The texts recovered from your phone demonstrate you were heavily involved in the supply of cocaine for about eight months.”

He was jailed for two years and eight months.