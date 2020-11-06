LONG-STANDING plans to build a community hub serving the Magor and Undy areas of Monmouthshire have moved a step closer.

Monmouthshire County Council’s cabinet has approved granting a lease of the Three Fields site in Magor – where the hub is planned – to the Magor and Undy Community Hub (MUCH) group.

The 25-year lease will allow the group to progress an application for National Lottery funding for the project.

The scheme is expected to cost between £1.4 million and £1.6 million, with £800,000 of this sum secured so far.

Cllr Phil Murphy, cabinet member for resources, said improving community facilities in the area has been a priority for Monmouthshire council since it was created in 1996.

“There is a need for improved community facilities,” he said.

“It’s much greater now as more and more houses are being developed in that area.

“Significant progress has been made with the proposal.”

Planning permission for the planned community has already been granted by the council.

The community hall, measuring 19 by 28 metres, is planned to provide sports facilities, changing rooms, a hall, kitchen and toilet facilities all on a single level.

Once it is established MUCH would run the hub with a team of directors and representatives drawn from the community.

The aim of the project is to “create a high quality, energy efficient community facility, by the community, for the community.”

The hub is also seen as a way of providing more services for young people, and could tie in with a planned ‘walkway’ railway station planned for Magor.

Council leader, Cllr Peter Fox, also gave his support to the plans.

“It’s great this is heading in the right direction,” he said.

“It’s a growing community – short of infrastructure in many ways to support that size of community – so this is great.”