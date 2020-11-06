WELL-KNOWN Newport newsagent Jonathan Powell has been named a finalist for a nationwide retail award in recognition for his work during the coronavirus pandemic.
Mr Powell runs a newspaper and essential items delivery service in and around Newport. And he and his team have won praise this year for supporting older and more vulnerable people during this uncertain time.
He has now been named a finalist in the Federation of Independent Retailers' Shop Local, Shop Little Heroes Awards "in recognition of his contribution to the community".
Mr Powell said he was "delighted" when he opened the mystery parcel this morning and found a letter, plaque and badge recognising his hard work.
"We've been very busy, working from 4am every day for the first three months," he said. "We did as much as we could to help people, so it's nice to be recognised for that."
He also expanded his team, taking on 10 new workers – some of whom had lost their regular employment due to the pandemic.
An awards ceremony at the Ritz Hotel in London has been cancelled due to the ongoing public health crisis, but Mr Powell said he was happy to celebrate at home with his family.
