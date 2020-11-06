Our theme for this week's camera club double page spread was stone - and as usual the members did not disappoint use.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook. More than 3,800 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
Scenic: An old stone wall on the Blorenge taken by Catherine Mayo
Stone: Rogiet windmill, a common sight for those using the M4, taken by Francesca Bowen
Old: The stone arch around the door of St Illtyds Church, Abertillery
Down: Stone steps at the seawall at Goldcliff photographed by Mandy de la Nougerede
Moss: Stone wall at Blaenavon Community Woodland taken by Neil Daniels
Tranquil: Lucy Hawkins shared this picture of stone in the River Usk
Curved: Tim Dowd took this picture looking down steps at Newport's Belle Vue Park
Cuddle: Matthew Lewis and his son taking a little break on the stones at Tredegar House gardens
Atmospheric: Tintern Abbey taken by Roger Fuller
Interesting: Reyan Mohammed was looking towards the University of South Wales' Newport city campus for this picture