Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
THE internet’s favourite puppet is back.
Season two of the Disney+ phenomenon The Mandalorian premiered on Friday, and it’s off to a pretty wild start. Interstellar gunslinger Din Djarin—our titular Mando—has been quested to return the Child, a.k.a. Baby Yoda, to its kind. But he’s not looking for a species of green-eared goblins; he seeks a band of sorcerers called the Jedi.
With parts of the UK plunged into a second lockdown, now is the perfect time to catch up on the adventures of the enigmatic hero and his adorable charge. To start streaming you can sign up for Disney+ today.
How can you watch The Mandalorian?
In order to watch The Mandalorian, you’ll need to subscribe to Disney+, the streaming service that’s home to all things Star Wars. You can enjoy the Disney+ catalogue on most browsers, phones, streaming devices, smart TVs, tablets and video-game consoles.
Disney+ is the newest and splashiest entrant into the online streaming wars. It comes complete with a boatload of iconic content ready to stream, with marquee titles from Star Wars: A New Hope to Iron Man to Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs available for you to watch, some for the first time in years.
How much is Disney+?
To sign up, go to DisneyPlus.com. You will need to enter in your email address and a credit card number or Paypal details to get set up, and you will need to cancel your free trial within seven days, otherwise, you will be charged for the subscription. If you decide to continue the subscription, the cost will be for £5.99 a month or £59.99 per year.
Sign up for Disney+ for £5.99 per month or £59.99 per year
What devices can you use to watch Disney+?
Disney+ is supported on desktop browsers, “a wide range” of mobile devices, smart TVs, and video-game consoles. Disney+ is available to watch through the following devices:
- Roku streaming devices
- TVs with built-in Roku
- Apple TV, iPhones, iPads, and iPod touch models
- Android phones
- Android TV devices
- Google Chromecast
- Xbox One
- PlayStation 4
- Sony TVs with built-in Android
- Philips TVs with built-in Android
- Amazon Fire
- TVs with built-in Amazon Fire
- LG TVs running webOS 3.0
- Samsung TVs running TizenOS
- Sky Q
See our recommendations for the best streaming devices
What can you watch on Disney+?
The subscription-based platform will serve as the new home for Walt Disney Studios films as well as original, exclusive Disney+ content such as The Mandalorian, and a full slate of live-action Marvel shows. Disney+ is also the home for other popular shows like The Simpsons and Star Wars: The Clone Wars.
Sign up for Disney+ starting at £5.99 per month or £59.99 per year
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.