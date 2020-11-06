ICELAND have issued an urgent recall over a set of Twix chocolate ice cream bars following an 'allergy health risk'.
The retailer has recalling Twix Barres Glacées (Twix Ice-Cream Bars) because they contain milk, wheat (gluten) and soya which are not mentioned in English on the label.
What does this mean for customers?
Iceland said the product may contain almonds and hazelnuts (nuts) and peanuts.
This means the chocolate ice cream bars is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to almonds or hazelnuts, nuts, and/or peanuts, and/or soya, and/or an allergy or intolerance to wheat or gluten and milk or milk constituents.
MORE NEWS:
- Abertillery man's Mount Everest climb for mental health awareness
- Dozy Blackwood drug dealer took cocaine to police interview
- Council to introduce newer traffic light system for Usk
Which product details have been recalled?
- Product name: Twix Barres Glacées (Twix Ice-Cream Bars)
- Pack size: 18
- Best before: June 30, 2021
- Allergens: Gluten (wheat), Milk, Nuts (almond, hazelnut), Peanuts, Soya
What have Iceland said about the product recall?
In a statement, they said: "All consumers who have bought this product should not consume them.
"Please return them to any Iceland store where a full refund will be given. No reciept is required.
"We apologise for any inconvenience caused. For further details or if you have any questions, please call our Customer Care Line on 0800 328 0800 and select Option 2."