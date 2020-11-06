KFC have slashed price on a popular chicken meal to help lift the spirits of the nation.
However, bargain-hunting fans of the Kentucky Fried chain will have to be quick if they want to grab a slice of the action.
What have KFC said?
A spokesperson from the chain said: "The Colonel’s lifting our lockdown spirits with a clucking 50 per cent off every six-piece Family Feast.
"Whether you’re nesting down with family, friends or even a fling, everyone’s a winger when you order a six-piece Family Feast for half the price.
"We’re talking a feast fit for champs here, with six pieces of Original Recipe chicken, plus four regular fries, two large sides and a large bottle of drink."
How long will the offer last?
Fans won't have long, as the offer will be in place from Thursday to Sunday, November 5 to 8 - which will apply across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
What's the catch?
However, the deal is only available via the KFC app. Customers will need to download it and show their loyalty code when paying at the takeaway or drive thru.
