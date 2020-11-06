TWO people remain in hospital with serious injuries following a crash.

A car and a van collided at the Full Moon roundabout, near Crosskeys, on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident closed the road in the area for more than six hours, as four people were taken to hospital.

Two of those injured remain in hospital with serious injuries, but neither are believed to be life-threatening.

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "An 81-year-old man and a 72-year-old woman, both from Caerphilly, remain in the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff with serious injuries.

"Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

READ MORE:

"A man in his 30s who was taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital has since been discharged."

Speaking following the incident a spokesman for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: "We were called on Wednesday, November 4 at approximately 12.23pm to reports of a road traffic accident involving a van and a car at the Full Moon roundabout in Crosskeys.

"We responded with three emergency ambulances and our crews received the support of the Wales Air Ambulance.

"One patient was transported by road ambulance to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, one patient is being transported by road ambulance to the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport and a further two patients will be transported by air and road ambulances to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff."