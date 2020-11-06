POLICE have condemned a distracted driver for running over a cyclist while choosing a Spotify tune on his mobile and then trying to cover his tracks by throwing away the phone.

Former solider Geraint Coombes ploughed into teacher Edward Taylor while he was at the wheel of his black Range Rover Discovery Sport 4x4 on a dual carriageway.

The victim was left with multiple serious injuries and, as a consequence, was unable to look after his dying wife during the last days of her life.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how she had been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

The 32-year-old was jailed after he admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving and perverting the course of justice.

The horror crash happened in August 2019 on the A469 in Llanbradach, near Caerphilly.

Outside the court, Sergeant Christine James, Gwent Police’s senior investigating officer in the case, said: “The actions of Coombes that day demonstrated a complete disregard for the law.

“Not only was he using his mobile phone while driving, he also tried to mislead officers when describing what had happened.

“The injuries for the cyclist involved were serious and had far-reaching consequences, including affecting the care he was able to provide his wife who was terminally ill at the time of the collision.

“I welcome the sentence and hope that it goes some way to provide a little comfort to the victim and his family.”

Judge Richard Williams told Coombes he had been driving along a level and straight section of road in broad daylight and in good visibility when he failed to see Mr Taylor.

He said: "He was riding responsibly. Your car struck Mr Taylor and the reason you struck him is because you were driving dangerously.

“You were driving dangerously because you were not looking where you were going – you were not looking where you were going because you were changing music."

The judge said Coombes' "first instinct" had been to drive away and "attempt to avoid responsibility" for what he had done before returning to the scene.

He added the defendant "cynically" tried to suggest to the victim the crash was his fault, threw away the phone and lied to detectives.

Judge Williams praised Gwent Police for their "prompt and careful investigation".

Coombes, of Bryn Rhedyn, Mornington Meadows, Caerphilly, was jailed for 27 months.

He was also banned from driving for three years, one month and 15 days.