DRAGONS' matches against Connacht and Glasgow Warriors have been postponed - and all training cancelled - after an outbreak of coronavirus at the club.

Dragons returned seven new positive COVID-19 tests this week as part of the Welsh Rugby’s weekly testing programme.

Working with the the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) the club have made the decision to close the Region following the confirmed positive coronavirus cases.

No training or games will take place during this time.

A member of director of rugby Dean Ryan’s management team tested positive for coronavirus last week, meaning that the director of rugby and all coaches who came into close contact with the individual in Belfast had to go into self-isolation.

The club has stated that this course of action has the full backing of the PRO14 Medical Advisory Group.

"The decision has been taken to ensure health and safety of all those at the club and to reduce further transmission," the club said on its website.

"All players, management and staff at the Region are to self-isolate and follow all Public Health Wales guidelines. "Additional testing (in addition to the current programme) will also be part of these measures."

The Dragons games affected are:

R5 v Connacht (H)

R6 v Glasgow Warriors (A)

The fixture with Edinburgh will be under review as players are put through a testing programme

Munster, who played Dragons last weekend, have returned a full list of negative results from their latest round of testing.

Potential dates in early 2021 are being considered for the rearranged games.