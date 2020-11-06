A PAIR of air cadets are taking on a charity challenge tomorrow, Saturday - and have already raised more than six times more than they hoped for fundraising.

When Poppy Crawford and Rosie Edwards – who are 1367 (Caerleon) Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets – decided to walk eight miles to raise money for the Royal British Legion they hoped to raise £100.

Instead, they have raised more than £650 ahead of them taking on the Poppy Run challenge tomorrow.

Poppy, aged 13, and Rosie, aged 12, were aware that coronavirus has impacted various fundraising events and – as new members of the air cadets – they wanted to ‘play their part’ and raise funds for something close to their hearts.

Poppy explained: “I was named in respect of my parents’ time in armed forces and as a tribute to the beautiful red poppy and what it symbolises.

“The Poppy Appeal recognises our armed forces and veterans.”

IN OTHER NEWS:

Two of Rosie’s grandparents, and her dad, served in the armed forces.

“I wanted to show my respect to those that have served, especially those that have died,” said Rosie.

Their fundraising page is available here.

On November 7 the pair – joined by their families and following social distancing guidelines – will walk the eight-mile route from Usk’s war memorial to Caerleon’s garden of remembrance, following the Usk Valley walk route.

They hope to take and share photos and videos along the way (depending on network coverage).

The girls added: “We are very happy that we raised so much money, proud, and thankful to our communities and friends for their donations.

“We have been surprised by the amount of people who have generously donated, many of whom we haven’t met or seen for some time.

“Coronavirus has restricted us which means that people can’t fundraise this year – we are doing the walk to support the Royal British Legion and on behalf of those that cannot attend a remembrance service this year.”