A SHORT film created by a group of Newport creatives tackling the issue of mental health is now available to watch online.
In The System is created by Reality Theatre, a Newport organisation which uses performance to tackle important social issues, and was screened at the Green Ribbon Arts Festival on Monday.
You can now watch the full film at greenribbonarts.cymru/in-the-system/
Green Ribbon Arts Festival is a new event in Wales - funded by the Arts Council of Wales and the Baring Foundation – which aims to promote how the arts can prevent mental ill health, challenge perceptions, and improve artist’s networking.
IN OTHER NEWS:
- Masterchef finalist brings award-winning Asian food to Newport with new venture
- Plans progressing to reopen Monmouthshire church after seven years of closure
- Beyonce's upcoming Vogue cover inspired by Wales and lovespoons
The story, created in collaboration with Dr Rhiannon Lane of Cardiff University in a project funded by the Wellcome Trust, was originally performed as a play at Cardiff’s Pierhead Building in January and it has been adapted to both an audio-play and a short film.
The original play was written and directed by Reality Theatre manager Juls Benson.
The short film of In The System includes Josh Dineen and Callum Lloyd playing two young males with ‘very different’ mental health issues who meet in the waiting room of a community mental health centre.
Kiri Evans and Kittie Lewis perform as health professionals in the short film, which was filmed and edited by Newport filmmakers Adam Prosser and Jack Bird, with Joe Wagg as production manager.