WALES is unlikely to use mass testing for people without coronavirus symptoms – but that could change if new scientific evidence emerges.

Health minister Vaughan Gething said there was currently no plan for 'targeted testing' or 'asymptomatic testing' in Wales.

Such a scheme would involve the testing of everyone in a setting – such as a workplace – even if some people did not have any symptoms of Covid-19.

"We continue to be guided by the science and the evidence we're provided with," Mr Gething said at Friday's Welsh Government press conference.

MORE NEWS:

"That does look at whether we need targeted testing at a population level, [and] it does look at if we need different forms of asymptomatic testing."

He said Wales was already using a form of asymptomatic testing in care homes.

The current Welsh Government guidelines state all care home in staff in Wales should be tested for coronavirus either weekly or fortnightly.

Other testing rules in care homes include the mandatory testing of any hospital patients who are discharged to live in care homes, and the testing of all residents and staff in care homes where a positive case is found.

Mr Gething said current evidence did not support the idea that there should be "much broader testing of staff" in care homes.

"If the evidence were to change on that, we would of course shift our position," he said. "I wouldn't rule out a future course of action, because the evidence may be that we need to do something different in the future.

"But at this point in time, we've had a review of how and why we're testing in different areas, and I'm comfortable that's the right place for us to be because of where the evidence guides us to deploy our testing resources."

The minister said there was "a spectrum of opinion" when it came to the coronavirus response, but said Wales was among "the large consensus" of scientific opinion.

"We've openly published the scientific evidence underpinning the approach we've taken to the 'fire break,'" he added. "We're willing to listen, we're willing to consider different views, but ultimately we have to consider the direct evidence and advice we get before ministers decide."