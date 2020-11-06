TWENTY-three deaths from coronavirus have been confirmed in Gwent in the last week - including three more today - out of 123 across Wales, according to Public Health Wales.

And in the same period there have been 1,577 cases confirmed across Gwent, out of 8,708 throughout Wales.

Not all of the confirmed deaths will have taken place in the past week, due to a lag in the reporting time, but the figures show that coronavirus continues to exert a strong grip on communities across the country.

There have now been 344 coronavirus deaths in Gwent since the pandemic began, again based on Public Health Wales figures.

Thirteen deaths were confirmed across Wales today, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 1,982.

Five of these newly confirmed deaths were in the Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board area, with two more in the Hywel Dda UHB area in west Wales, and one each in the Betsi Cadwaladr (north Wales), Cardiff & Vale, and Swansea Bay UHB areas.

Among the case figures for Gwent for the past week are a further 252 cases confirmed today, as follows: Caerphilly, 104; Newport, 53; Blaenau Gwent, 38; Torfaen, 34; Monmouthshire, 23.

The rolling weekly case rate - to November 3 - across Wales is 254.9 cases per 100,000 population, though there are far higher rates being recorded in current hotspot areas.

Blaenau Gwent, with rolling weekly case rate of 501 per 100,000 continues to have the highest in Gwent and the third highest in Wales, behind Merthyr Tydfil (639.9) and Rhondda Cynon Taf (534.7). All three have fallen during the past couple of days, however.

Caerphilly (320.3) is also above the all-Wales rate, though Newport, Torfaen and Monmouthshire are all below, and again, all have fallen in the past two days.

Blaenau Gwent and Caerphilly continue to have the highest proportion of positive tests in Gwent, with more than one-in-five people tested in each area returning a positive result for coronavirus at (21.6 per cent in each area), again for the week to November 3.

Again, this proportion has fallen in recent days. as has that for Merthyr Tydfil, though the latter continues to have the highest positive tests rate in Wales, at 27.3 per cent.

The latest cases in Wales are as follows:

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 185

Cardiff - 178

Swansea - 151

Caerphilly - 104

Neath Port Talbot - 87

Carmarthenshire - 75

Bridgend - 73

Newport - 53

Powys - 48

Merthyr Tydfil - 43

Wrexham - 42

Vale of Glamorgan - 41

Blaenau Gwent - 38

Torfaen - 34

Flintshire - 33

Monmouthshire - 23

Gwynedd - 16

Conwy - 14

Ceredigion - 13

Pembrokeshire - 12

Denbighshire - 11

Anglesey - five

Unknown location - 19

Resident outside Wales - 54

Public Health Wales figures for coronavirus deaths include only those that have been confirmed by a laboratory test. The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.