COMMUNITIES in Abersychan, Talywain and Garndiffaith have come together to launch a new 'tin on the wall' project.

The project will see residents leaving donations of food or essential items outside their homes, where volunteers will collect them and deliver them to the food bank at Noddfa Church.

Ward councillor Giles Davies said a resident had come to him asking for help to set the project up.

"I was approached last week by a resident, Phil McGill, who asked what my thoughts were on starting a tin on the wall scheme. I hadn't heard of it before, but after he explained it, I thought it was a brilliant idea," he said.

Mr McGill, Cllr Davies, Lynda Clarkson and Lisa Roynon-Griffiths have helped organise the collection, and so far, more than 30 streets have signed up, with volunteers from each street helping to collect donations.

"The whole community is getting involved," said Cllr Davies. "It's a really close community.

"This is about the volunteers, they are the real community champions - helping each other out in this hard time."

The items that can be donated include tinned fruit and veg, soups, long-life milk and non-refrigerated drinks, pasta and rice, cereals and oats, as well as essential items including shampoo, shower gel, deodorants, toothpaste, and sanitary wear.

Collections will be made from 2pm every Saturday, starting this week (November 7).

Anyone wishing to get involved, or to volunteer, should email tinonawall@outlook.com or visit 'Tin on a Wall - Abersychan Ward' on Facebook,