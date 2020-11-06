A NEW Wales-wide team of contact tracers is being set up to deal with localised coronavirus outbreaks.
Health minister Vaughan Gething said the new National Surge Team would work centrally, but could be deployed to areas where contact tracers needed extra support.
The Welsh Government's Test, Trace, Protect system relies on each council area in Wales largely taking responsibility for tracing the contacts of people who have tested positive for Covid-19.
On Friday, Mr Gething said he was "tremendously grateful" to Wales' contact tracers who are "making a difference right across the country".
But there are "challenges" with contact tracing in some parts of Wales as case numbers have increased, he added.
The new National Surge Team would likely be based within the contact-tracing team in the Cardiff and Vale area, the minister said.
Extra people are being recruited for the Wales-wide surge team.
"If a team finds it's got a surge and it needs extra capacity [for contact tracing].... we'll have a national team that we can deploy to do that," he said.
"The key advantage of that is because these people have worked with each other, and there's an understanding of where local services are, it's developed lots of confidence in the public.
"We'll have the ability to deploy more rapidly to support those local teams that are under pressure."