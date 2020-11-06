THE 'firebreak' lockdown will end in all parts of Wales on Monday – even in the areas currently worst affected by rising coronavirus rates.

Among those areas is Blaenau Gwent, currently the third-worst area for coronavirus infections among people aged 60 or over, and the second-worst area for infections among young people.

But health minister Vaughan Gething said today (Friday) there would be no local restrictions imposed on Blaenau Gwent and other Welsh hotspots.

To prolong the lockdown would pose "a massive breach of trust" in the government and jeopardise people's faith in future public health rules and advice, he said.

"We were very clear when we started the 'fire break' [about] when it would start and when it would end," Mr Gething said.

He added: "I don't think we could underplay how serious it would be if we decided to extend the fire break on Monday at the very end."

But the health minister said the end of the 'fire break' period, on Monday, would not bring instant results – and these effects are unlikely to be seen for 2-3 weeks.

"I just want to reinforce the point that we can't go back to living our lives the way we did before," he added. "This is about people being responsible."

He said the Welsh Government's preference was for a "national set of rules that are easy for everyone to understand how we should be living our lives".

However, local restrictions are not out of the question if an area's infections spiral out of control.

"It is always the case that if we see sustained localised increases, we'll be prepared to take measures that are appropriate – but I think wanting to forecast... theoretical promises now is not appropriate."