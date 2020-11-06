THE Welsh Parliament election will go ahead on Thursday May 6 next year, unless "something extraordinary" happens, health and social services minister Vaughan Gething said today.

But what form the election will take - in terms of the methods by which people will be able to cast their votes - remains to be formalised.

Addressing the issue at the Welsh Government's coronavirus briefing, Mr Gething said "a conversation" is taking place between each of the parties about what the election will look like.

But he added that "speculating ahead of what that [final decision] might be, is not helpful".

"There is work that the parties are doing," he said, but the Senedd presiding officer needs to be involved in any decision-making, and so do Wales' councils, "to give them enough time to run the election properly".

READ MORE:

The 2021 Welsh Parliament, or Senedd election will be the first since 2016. Council elections in Wales are next planned for May 2022.

"We want to make sure that the [Senedd] election goes ahead on May 6," said Mr Gething.

"It will provide the decision on who will have the responsibility of guiding Wales through the next phase of coronavirus."

He added that the response to coronavirus in terms of health and the economy in Wales, the rest of the UK, and beyond will not be completed by then, however.

"We'd rather people have a democratic say on May 6, and it will take something extraordinary for that not to happen," he concluded.