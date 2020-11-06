FIREFIGHTERS were attacked in the Newport and Caerphilly areas on Thursday during Bonfire Night – one of the busiest nights of the year.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service (SWFRS) condemned the "extremely disappointing" incidents of antisocial behaviour but commended the vast majority of the public for acting responsibly.

"Attacks on crews while protecting our communities and keeping people safe is completely unacceptable, and this is being investigated," a SWFRS spokeswoman told the Argus.

There were also attacks on fire crews in the Barry and Rhondda Cynon Taf areas, she added.

News of the attacks on fire crews follows reports of similar Bonfire Night incidents targeting Gwent Police officers – November 5 is usually a busy time for the emergency services, but this year the situation has been made more complex by the ongoing 'fire break' coronavirus lockdown.

On Thursday evening, the Argus reported how one chief superintendent said he had received numerous reports that fireworks had been fired towards officers.

"Our officers are running around like lunatics working incredibly hard this evening to get to reports of bonfires and gatherings in order to reduce the impact those could have on coronavirus and its spread across Wales,” Ch Supt Tom Harding said on Wednesday.

Also on Thursday, SWFRS' chief fire officer, Huw Jakeway urged people to "stay safe", describing the situation as "very busy across South Wales" and at the service's Fire Control centre.

SWFRS also reported being called out to "a number of deliberate refuse fires" in the Newport area on Tuesday night.

Following the reports of the attacks on SWFRS crews, the fire service spokeswoman said: "These incidents, while extremely disappointing, are in the minority, we are grateful for the support of all those who acted safely and responsibly and urge people to continue to do so.

"We commend our crews and Joint Fire Control staff for their hard work during these difficult times.

"We continue to work closely with our emergency service partners and are grateful for their support."