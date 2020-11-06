TRAVELLERS arriving into Wales from Denmark have to isolate for 14 days following an outbreak in a mink farm in the country.
The rules were put in place from 4am today, Friday, health and social services secretary Vaughan Gething said in a statement.
"Yesterday I received a letter from Grant Schapps, secretary of state for transport, informing me that health authorities in Denmark had reported widespread outbreaks of SARS-CoV-2 in mink farms, with subsequent spread of a mink-variant virus to the local community," he said.
"At least seven unique mutations have been identified in the virus in mink. One of these virus variants, with four changes in the spike protein, has been found on five mink farms and in 12 people in the surrounding community."
Germany and Sweden have also been removed from the list of countries exempt from the isolation requirement, with the new requirement coming into force at 4am tomorrow, Saturday.